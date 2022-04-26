Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

