T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th.
In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
