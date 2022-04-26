Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Head to Head Contrast

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 23.26% 14.43% 12.84% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $8.64 million 2.43 $2.01 million $0.39 9.18 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.41 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -28.18

Taitron Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taitron Components, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. The company serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and website. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

