Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,893. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.