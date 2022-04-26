Talon 1 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Talon 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Talon 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,472,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.