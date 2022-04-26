Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $161,111.52 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 863,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

