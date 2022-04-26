Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

TNDM stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,555. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

