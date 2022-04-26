Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

