Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Purchases £70,537.20 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Paul Edwards acquired 16,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($89,902.12).

Shares of Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 437.38 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12-month low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($7.90).

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

