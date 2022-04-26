Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Purchases £70,537.20 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Paul Edwards acquired 16,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($89,902.12).
Shares of Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 437.38 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.68 million and a PE ratio of 33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12-month low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($7.90).
