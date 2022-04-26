Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

