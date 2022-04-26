Morgan Stanley Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Underweight

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.