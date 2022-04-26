TCG BDC (CGBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGBD opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.