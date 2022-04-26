TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.