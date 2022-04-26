Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.94 ($3.16).

O2D stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.87 ($3.08). 3,481,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.48. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of €2.78 ($2.99).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

