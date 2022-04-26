Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of TELL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.12. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

