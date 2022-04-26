TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Head to Head Contrast

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.56% 12.74% 5.65% RingCentral -23.59% -126.80% -10.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.64 $78.00 million $0.29 75.00 RingCentral $1.59 billion 4.92 -$376.25 million ($4.09) -20.84

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELUS International (Cda) and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 9 0 2.73 RingCentral 0 3 16 1 2.90

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus price target of $37.18, suggesting a potential upside of 70.87%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $245.70, suggesting a potential upside of 185.86%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats RingCentral on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes our RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

