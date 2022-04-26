Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

