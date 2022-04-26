Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,628. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tenaris by 3,545.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

