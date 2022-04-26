Tenaris (TS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 52,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenaris by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tenaris by 9,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 154,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,545.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.