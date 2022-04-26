Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.62 million.

Shares of TER stock traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 2,394,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

