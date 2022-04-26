Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report $976.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Terex posted sales of $864.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

