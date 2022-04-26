Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.75 ($4.06).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 272 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

