Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.400-$2.600 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

