Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/21/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/14/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Capital has a decent surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one. The company’s strategic plan (announced in September 2021) intends to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations to drive fee income growth. It is also revving up its treasury business and is confident heading into 2022 to reach the 5% treasury solutions fee target of total revenues by 2025. Moreover, balance-sheet strength remains a key positive. Yet, shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Although the Fed has increased rates and signaled more such hikes, the overall low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep margins subdued in the near term. Rising costs and a deteriorating asset quality are other major woes.”

4/6/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 720,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

