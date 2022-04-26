Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. 9,564,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

