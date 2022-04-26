The AES Co. (AES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

AES stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

