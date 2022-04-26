The AES Co. (AES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
AES stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.
About AES (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.