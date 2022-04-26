The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BNKR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,000.25).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

