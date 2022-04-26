The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($60.54) to GBX 4,550 ($57.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.61) to GBX 5,300 ($67.55) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,288.00.

BKGFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

