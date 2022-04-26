The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.31. 9,841,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

