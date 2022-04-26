The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 31st

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 416.24 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 363.28 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 425.80 ($5.43). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.82.
About The City of London Investment Trust
