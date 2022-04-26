The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 31st

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 416.24 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 363.28 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 425.80 ($5.43). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.82.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

About The City of London Investment Trust (Get Rating)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.