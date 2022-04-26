The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

