The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.
