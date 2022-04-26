The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

