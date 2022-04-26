The Goldman Sachs Group Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.50

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.50 to $52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

