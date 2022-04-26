The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,672. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

