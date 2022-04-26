The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

