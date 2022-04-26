The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,076,533.86 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,642. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.