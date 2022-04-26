The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

BATRA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,499. The stock has a market cap of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

