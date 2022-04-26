The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

