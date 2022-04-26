The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

LSXMA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 722,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

