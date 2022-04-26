The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 872,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,158. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

