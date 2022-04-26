The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMR. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

RMR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $909.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 395.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

