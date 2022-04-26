The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

SMG stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 422,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,717. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

