The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. 15,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

