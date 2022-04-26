The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$93.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.