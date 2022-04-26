The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 116.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 289,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.