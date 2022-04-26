The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 78,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

