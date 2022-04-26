TheStreet Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to D+

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

