TheStreet Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.98 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.