TheStreet Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to C+

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

SAP stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $357,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

