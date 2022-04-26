Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

